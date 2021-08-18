Covid in Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway case rise prompts public plea
- Published
The health board with the highest prevalence of Covid infection in Scotland has urged people to "do everything" to fight the virus.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway saw 452 new cases in the week ending 15 August - up from 274 in the previous week.
Director of public health Valerie White said the "very steep" jump of 65% was a cause for concern.
She urged people to get vaccinated as well as to self-isolate and book a test if they showed any symptoms.
The latest figures show 311.6 cases per 100,000 people in Dumfries and Galloway, the highest of any health board or local authority area in Scotland.
'School reopening'
Ms White said: "As everyone will be aware, our messaging throughout this pandemic has been to try and stop the spread and keep case numbers as low as possible.
"Most national restrictions have now gone, but we know that the actions we take can help to limit the spread - like wearing face coverings, hand hygiene, being thoughtful about our interactions, regular testing and getting vaccinated."
Schools in the region reopen to pupils on Thursday and Ms White said it was vital they were able to operate "as normally as possible".
"Education has already been so badly disrupted by the pandemic," she said.
"To this end, controlling case numbers is really important.
"However, we are still learning about the difference being made by vaccinations, and the one thing we know for sure is that it is helping in the prevention of serious illness."
'Essential services'
She said they were not seeing the same number of people admitted to hospital as they had in previous waves, but cases were continuing to rise.
"The virus still poses a risk and has the potential to very significantly disrupt our everyday lives, and essential services like education," she said.
"So please, do everything you can to help suppress the spread.
"If you haven't already been vaccinated, please consider it now - aware that the coronavirus is circulating right across our communities, and that a double vaccination provides your best defence against its worst effects."