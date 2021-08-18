Sir Walter Scott's pistol sold at auction for £15,000
A rare 19th Century silver pistol made for the novelist Sir Walter Scott has been sold at auction for £15,000.
The gun is engraved with the Scott of Abbotsford family crest on one side, and a coat of arms with the motto "watch weel" on the other.
It was made by the same maker as a pair of pistols still within the collection on display at the author's former home, Abbotsford House in the Borders.
The sale followed events marking the 250th anniversary of the Scott's birth.
The pistol went under the hammer in an online sale by Lyon & Turnbull.
It was part of a sale of more than 300 items.
Scott was well known for his interest in Scottish history and his collection of historical arms and armour still decorates the house where he once lived near Melrose.
Auctioneers described the pistol as a "remarkable" piece thanks to its connection with the author.