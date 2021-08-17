Man killed in car and lorry crash on A699 near St Boswells
- Published
A man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A699 in the Borders.
The accident involving a Mazda MX-5 and a lorry happened at about 07:15 at the junction with the A68 south of St Boswells.
Police said the car driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The lorry driver was unhurt.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said the thoughts of the police were with the family and friends of the man, who has not been formally identified.
"We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward," he added.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved has been asked to come forward.