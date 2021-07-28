Kittens saved from Galashiels skip adopted by rescuer
- Published
A kitten which was saved from a skip by a council worker in the Borders has been adopted by its rescuer.
They were taken to Edinburgh by the Scottish SPCA and then nursed back to health.
Mr Hay said he had kept in touch about the progress of the kittens and he had felt almost "compelled" to try to adopt one of them.
"You see some interesting things as part of the job but I never expected to find a litter of kittens like that hiding within the rubbish," he said.
"They must be some brave kittens considering the journey they had been on that day.
"It was a miracle they were unharmed all things considered."
He said he was "really glad" he had been able to save them and now to adopt his kitten, called Tango.
"The discovery was the talk of the staff for weeks, and a few people mentioned they might try and adopt one of the litter," he said.
"I kept in touch regularly with the Scottish SPCA after handing them over to keep up to date with their progress and see how they were doing.
"I must admit I grew quite attached to them in the brief time I spent with them and felt compelled to adopt one into my family."
Scottish SPCA chief inspector Sarah Gregory said she was delighted the male kitten had found a home.
"It's always fantastic when stories like this have happy endings and the animals go on to loving forever homes," she said.
"We wish Willie and Tango many happy years together."