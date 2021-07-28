Scotland weather: Summer storms bring thunder and lightning
- Published
A prolonged period of dry weather across much of Scotland came to an abrupt end overnight.
Many parts of the country saw thunder, lightning and heavy rain with a number of weather warnings in place.
BBC Scotland news website readers and BBC Weather Watchers captured the scene from across the country.
Further downpours and storms are forecast - particularly across the north east of the country - as temperatures drop by several degrees.
