Scotland weather: Summer storms bring thunder and lightning

Published
image copyrightDavid Meikle
image captionLightning near the Wallace Monument in Stirling during the overnight storm

A prolonged period of dry weather across much of Scotland came to an abrupt end overnight.

Many parts of the country saw thunder, lightning and heavy rain with a number of weather warnings in place.

BBC Scotland news website readers and BBC Weather Watchers captured the scene from across the country.

Further downpours and storms are forecast - particularly across the north east of the country - as temperatures drop by several degrees.

image copyrightBusy Bee/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionStorm clouds look ominous approaching Ben Nevis
image copyrightMacladd/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionMore lightning across the skies of Stirling
image copyrightSkywatcher/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionA soggy scene at Gladsmuir in East Lothian
image copyrightJennifer Port
image captionA dramatic view from a garden in Golspie
image copyrightCambus booler/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe heavens opened over Lockerbie as a long sunny spell came to an end
image copyrightticketyboo_sus/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionA downpour captured in Ellon in Aberdeenshire
image copyrightBeccann94/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionAnother flash of lightning over Dunblane

