Dumfries ex-soldier's bravery medal fetches £140,000 at auction
- Published
A bravery medal won by a former soldier for storming an enemy gun position in Iraq has been sold for £140,000 at auction.
Shaun Garry Jardine, from Dumfries, was part of a quick reaction force which came under attack in August 2003.
His actions let his men move forward and forced the enemy to withdraw.
He was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC) which he has now sold as part of a group of medals to fund the purchase of a family home.
Mr Jardine served as a corporal in the King's Own Scottish Borderers and later the Royal Regiment of Scotland, rising to the rank of warrant officer class 2.
The CGC was awarded for his actions on 9 August 2003, while serving in Maysan Province during the Iraq War.
Facing heavy machine-gun fire, he ordered his team to provide covering fire and then assaulted the enemy positions in succession.
He was praised for his "quick-thinking, courage and inspirational leadership".
Auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb said it was the only CGC to have been awarded to a Scottish regiment.
The medals were auctioned alongside a print of David Rowland's painting of Mr Jardine receiving his CGC and a file containing 15 letters of congratulation.