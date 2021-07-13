Hawick hill fort site wind farm seeks longer lifespan
A bid has been lodged to extend the operational life of a wind farm near an ancient hill fort site in the Borders.
Councillors rejected the 12-turbine Pines Burn development near Hawick in 2017 due to landscape concerns.
However, it was approved the following year by the Scottish government after an appeal by Energiekontor UK.
The company has now applied to Scottish Borders Council to extend the operational life of the project from 25 to 30 years.
Proposals for the wind farm went before the local authority in November 2017 with a recommendation of approval from planning officers.
Historic Environment Scotland said at the time that it noted the impact on the nearby Penchrise Pen fort but it did not consider it of enough "national significance" to object.
However, the council rejected the scheme due to its landscape impact and effect on the ancient site.
That decision was ultimately overturned when a Scottish government reporter concluded it would have only "localised and limited impacts on landscape and visual amenity".
The reversal was described by Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton as "contrary to the opinion of the majority of local residents".