Pandemic impact blamed for Buccleuch's £5m loss
- Published
One of Scotland's biggest private landowners has blamed the impact of the Covid pandemic for a £5m operational loss in its annual results.
However, Buccleuch executive chairman Benny Higgins said the overall business had shown "strength and stability".
He said that despite the loss the group's business strategy continued to bode well for the future.
The results - published by Buccleuch's parent company MDS Estates - run from November 2019 to October 2020.
They show turnover of more £48m and an increase of its net assets value from £206m to £268m while debts were cut by more than £8m.
Mr Higgins said different parts of the business had been affected by Covid in "differing ways".
"While we incurred an operational loss of £5m, rural jobs were protected and we worked constructively with residential and commercial property tenants to aid them through the uncertainties presented by the pandemic," he said.
He stressed that a £64m overall profit shown in the statements was mainly due to an accounting requirement to revalue investment property assets and did not arise from operational activities.
Mr Higgins said some parts of the business which had continued during the pandemic - like forestry and farming - had benefited from "buoyant markets".
"We will, however, maintain a keen eye on these markets as we move through 2021 and anticipate there will be an eventual impact as a result of Brexit and changing legislation," he said.
"Other enterprises, such as commercial property and tourism and hospitality, saw a direct impact of the pandemic."
'Ever-evolving business'
He described Buccleuch as an "ever-evolving business" which was aware of the impact its land use decisions had on "customers, communities, and the environment".
"Together with our more traditional business areas: agriculture, forestry, and commercial property, 2021 will see an increased focus on the commercial opportunities around hospitality and leisure on the estates," he said.
"Our recently launched self-catering accommodation has recognised success in booking figures and we will look to build on this and introduce new attractions to our destinations."