Man badly hurt in motorbike and side car crash near Selkirk
- Published
A man has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after a motorbike with side car hit a wall in the Borders.
Police said the accident happened on the A707 near Selkirk at about 16:00 on Saturday.
The red Moto Guzzi motorbike with a black side car crashed near the Old Toll Bridge.
A 54-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and the road was closed for about five hours.
Sgt Paul Ewing said: "A man has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and have any information that could help with our enquiries that you come forward and speak to officers.
"If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch with police."