Dark Sky Observatory blaze's impact 'slowly sinking in'
- Published
Operators of a south of Scotland observatory say everyone involved with the facility has been "devastated" by the blaze which destroyed the building.
Fire ripped through the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory near Dalmellington in the early hours of Wednesday.
A statement from trustees said it had taken them 48 hours to process their shock at what had happened.
Police are still appealing for information about the incident which is being treated as suspicious.
Emergency services were called out to the fire on the edge of the Galloway Forest Park at about 01:00 on Wednesday.
Nobody was hurt by the blaze but the building was completely destroyed.
'Sympathy and support'
A statement from the trustees said: "The tragedy has devastated all those who have put so much time and effort into developing the observatory into a successful and popular educational and tourism asset for the local area and for Scotland.
"The enormity of the loss is slowly sinking in.
"We greatly appreciate the very many kind messages of sympathy and support we have received."
A joint police and fire service investigation is being carried out into the incident.
A fundraising drive has also been launched to help the observatory in the aftermath of the fire.
The Galloway Forest Park straddles the regions of East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
It achieved Dark Sky Park recognition in 2009 and the observatory was officially opened in 2012.