Cycling Tour series finale set for Castle Douglas
- Published
Some of Britain's best riders will hit the streets of southern Scotland for a major cycling race in August.
Castle Douglas will host the final round of the 2021 Tour Series.
The event, on 12 August in Dumfries and Galloway, will follow previous rounds of the competition to be staged in Guisborough and Sunderland.
Council events champion Adam Wilson said the televised race could help to promote the region's "beautiful scenery and attractions".
The Tour Series usually takes place in May but it has been moved to August this year after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.
The Castle Douglas event - on Thursday 12 August - is part of its bike and food festival.
It will be the first time the Tour Series has come to the the town but the Tour of Britain has finished there before - most recently in 2016 when Andre Greipel triumphed.
Mr Wilson said he was sure the "wonderful cycling series" would be "eagerly anticipated" in the area.
It is the fifth Scottish venue to have hosted a round of the Tour Series and ensures that there has been an event in Scotland in every edition since 2012.