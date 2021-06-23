'Suspicious' fire strikes Dark Sky Observatory
- Published
A fire which has caused "extremely significant" damage to an observatory in southern Scotland is being treated as suspicious.
Emergency services were called out to the Dark Sky Observatory near Dalmellington at about 01:00.
The building - on the edge of the Galloway Forest Park - was said to have been extensively damaged.
A joint police and fire service investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the blaze.
Det Con Steven Grey said: "The observatory is run by a charity organisation and the financial impact and damage caused is extremely significant.
"It is vital we establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and I am appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
"The observatory is in a remote location and I would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area on Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning."
No casualties
He also asked any motorists with dash cams to check their footage if they were in the area.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent four appliances to the scene in the early hours and crews remained on site.
It added that there were no reports of any casualties.
The Galloway Forest Park straddles the regions of East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway and it achieved Dark Sky Park recognition in 2009.
The observatory was officially opened three years after that.