QC to lead teacher abuse case inquiry at Scottish Borders Council
A QC has been appointed to lead an independent investigation into how a council handled complaints about a teacher who assaulted five pupils.
Linda McCall was found guilty last month of committing the offences between August 2016 and October 2017.
Andrew Webster QC will examine how an internal council inquiry initially cleared her of any wrongdoing.
Scottish Borders Council chief executive Netta Meadows said Mr Webster had significant legal experience.
She also announced that Education Scotland would carry out a widespread review of the council's complex needs education provision.
Plans for the inquiry into the council's handling of the case were announced last month.
Parents have accused the local authority of "covering up" a catalogue of attacks and have launched civil proceedings.
Ms Meadows said it was important to "fully understand" what happened at the time.