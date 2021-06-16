Hidden history of Robert Burns' farm to be revealed
A detailed heritage survey hopes to reveal the "hidden history" of a site farmed by Robert Burns.
The work aims to shed new light on the poet's time at Ellisland Farm near Dumfries, identify repairs needed and help to develop a conservation plan.
Burns lived and worked at the site between 1788 and 1791, producing some of his most famous works.
The survey has been described as a "landmark moment" in revealing the full history of the buildings.
Dr David Hopes, vice chair of the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust, said: "This unique survey of the buildings will allow us to understand the story of Ellisland like never before.
"It will involve getting under the skin of the history of the buildings - quite literally - by analysing layers of paint, tracing alterations to the shape of walls, roofs, windows and doors, and gathering as much archival evidence as we can.
"Ultimately, we will have a robust material narrative which allows us then to prioritise our resources in caring for Ellisland, and to shed new light on an extraordinary period of Burns' life."
The survey is being carried out by Dr William Napier, of Adams Napier Partnership, who said he was looking forward to the project.
He said one of the main challenges would be reversing the impact of some previous work carried out with "modern and inappropriate" materials.
Dr Napier added that the work would also be helped by anyone willing to share either photographs of the farm or their recollections of previous visits.
Dr Hopes said: "Revealing the full story of Ellisland Farm and understanding Robert Burns' time here is critically important to conserve the site for the future, and unlock its full tourism and heritage potential.
"Ellisland Farm was hugely important as a place of inspiration for Burns, in particular as a site of environmental importance where we can see the natural world through the poet's eyes.
"Ellisland's significance to Scotland and to Dumfriesshire can't be overstated, and as a trust we look forward to revealing its authentic story and making Burns' time here accessible and inspirational for generations to come."