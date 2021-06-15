Leisure park plan to revive neglected loch near Dumfries
- Published
A bid is being made to convert a neglected loch on the outskirts of Dumfries into a water park.
The proposals would see paddleboarding, an aqua park and cable wakeboarding offered at Auchencrieff Loch.
A submission to Dumfries and Galloway Council says the area has suffered from vandalism, drug abuse and fly tipping.
If approved it is hoped the Lochthorn Leisure Park could open this summer with revenue generated being invested back into the site.
A statement from applicants - Simon Underwood and Kelly Smith - describes the site as a "hidden gem with some real inherent beauty".
However, it said that over the years it had been plagued by a range of antisocial behaviour.
Since taking over the area, they have worked with the community to start cleaning it up.
The proposals could see a range of water sports offered but with plans designed to have a "net positive effect on the environment and ecology".
Cable wakeboarding would see users towed back and forth across the loch using an overhead cable.
In addition, a large inflatable aquapark and a separate paddleboarding area are also planned.
If approved, the applicants say it would both create new jobs and attract tourists to the area.