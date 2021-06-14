Covid in Scotland: Galashiels primary school outbreak 'contained'
Health experts have said they are confident a Covid outbreak at a Borders school has been contained.
There have been 46 positive tests linked to the cluster at St Peter's Primary in Galashiels.
NHS Borders said all those affected were currently "doing well" and showing "mild or no symptoms".
An incident management team (IMT) is monitoring the situation and all pupils at the school are currently self-isolating at home.
NHS Borders said it meant only nursery pupils were currently attending and information would be provided to parents with regards to when classes could resume.
'Timely reminder'
Chris Faldon, who is chairing the IMT, said: "The variant of Covid-19 involved in this outbreak is likely to be extremely transmissible.
"As a result we are being extra cautious and taking additional steps to further minimise the risk of any wider spread of the virus.
"These further precautions include advising targeted secondary contacts, such as siblings of contacts and those working in high risk settings, to self-isolate for 10 days."
He said the incident was a "timely reminder" that Covid was still circulating and highly contagious.