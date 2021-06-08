BBC News

Disused Dumfries factory fire 'started deliberately'

Published
image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionThe blaze took some time to bring under control

Police say they believe a fire at a former rubber works in Dumfries was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called out to the old Interfloor plant at Heathhall at about 21:50 on Monday.

A stretch of the nearby Edinburgh Road was shut for several hours as crews worked to bring the flames under control.

Police have asked anyone who passed the building or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionPolice say the blaze was started deliberately

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three appliances to the building fire.

It said there were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area had been made safe.

image captionThe factory has been empty for several years

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.