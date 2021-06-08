Disused Dumfries factory fire 'started deliberately'
- Published
Police say they believe a fire at a former rubber works in Dumfries was started deliberately.
Emergency services were called out to the old Interfloor plant at Heathhall at about 21:50 on Monday.
A stretch of the nearby Edinburgh Road was shut for several hours as crews worked to bring the flames under control.
Police have asked anyone who passed the building or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three appliances to the building fire.
It said there were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area had been made safe.
