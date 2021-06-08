Wigtown Book Festival pays tribute to former board member Anne Brown
Organisers of the Wigtown Book Festival have paid tribute to former chairwoman and trustee Anne Brown who has died following a short illness.
They said it was "no exaggeration" to say some editions of the event would not have gone ahead without her.
Artistic director Adrian Turpin said the festival would not be the same following her death on Monday.
In a post on social media, organisers said the sadness among everyone who knew her was "palpable".
"Anne came to the first Wigtown Book Festival and, in a real sense, never left, serving as a charitable trustee and a board member," said Mr Turpin.
"She loved the festival and, from very early on, she understood what it might bring to her beloved, adopted Galloway."
He said she was "never afraid to roll up her sleeves" whether it was chasing authors or writing programme copy.
"Tenacious, precise and unassuming in everything she did, she made life easier for everyone around her, drawing on her journalistic training," he said.
He added that above all the former BBC radio producer possessed the virtues of "curiosity and kindness".
Born in Australia, Ms Brown began her journalistic career with the BBC in London and Newcastle before moving to Newton Stewart in south west Scotland to raise her family.
She was heavily involved with both Radio Solway in Dumfries and Radio Tweed in Selkirk in their formative years.
Chris Diamond, chairman of the NUJ's Scotland broadcast branch, described her as "one of the very best and most accomplished producers" the BBC had ever had.
"In a broadcasting world often far too pleased with famous names, Anne knew that accurate, imaginative production and solid journalism was what really mattered," he said.
"She was the best friend to young journalists starting out and to us older colleagues who could still benefit hugely from her unparalleled career in radio news, which she loved.
"No one had more experience than Anne and very few had her wit and warmth."
BBC Scotland's head of news and current affairs Gary Smith said those who had worked with her would find it "hard to imagine life at Radio Scotland news without Anne".
One of her last pieces of work for the BBC was to produce a Dumfries election hustings programme with Kirsten Campbell.
Mr Smith described her as "kind, considerate and supportive" towards younger members of the newsroom.
"Alongside her devotion to radio, her kindness will be what Anne will best be remembered for," he added.