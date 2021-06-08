Covid in Scotland: Extra testing offered in Sanquhar and Kelloholm
- Published
Extra Covid testing is being offered in parts of southern Scotland due to a cluster which experts say is being fuelled by the Delta variant.
Everyone in and around Kelloholm and Sanquhar is being urged to get tested whether they have symptoms or not.
The region's health partnership said the variant was more easily transmitted than the one which saw a big rise in case numbers at the start of the year.
A mobile testing unit is at the Mill Hill Centre in Kelloholm until Friday.
Dumfries and Galloway still has one of the lowest prevalence rates in mainland Scotland but numbers have risen recently with 16 cases confirmed in the latest daily figures.
Public health consultant Dr Andrew Rideout said: "Covid-19 cases are being detected across the region, and this was to be expected as we continue to ease out of lockdown.
"However, there have been a growing number of cases in Upper Nithsdale in the last few days that we know are fuelled at least in part by the new Delta variant.
"It seems that this new variant is particularly easy to spread and to catch."
However, he said that it relied on "human interaction" in order to spread and that was why it was important to stick to national guidelines.
'Normal lives'
"Simple actions such as keeping our distance, regular hand-washing and wearing of face masks will all help cut down transmission," he said.
"However, it's really important that anyone with any symptoms immediately self-isolates along with their household and arranges to be tested."
Dr Rideout added that while the region's vaccination programme was playing an "important role" in providing protection it could not protect everyone.
"The programme is continuing to move down through the age groups," he said.
"Getting vaccinated if you haven't already done so is hugely important - in order for all of us to be able to get back to safe, more normal lives, protecting communities, local businesses and employers as well as the freedoms we all want to enjoy."