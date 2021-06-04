Moffat schoolboy wears skirt in protest at dress code
A teenage boy has been wearing a skirt to school in protest after some pupils were sent home for wearing shorts in warm weather.
Moffat Academy's uniform policy says students should only wear either dark trousers or a skirt.
Shane Richardson, 16, borrowed a skirt from his younger sister Lexi to join the protest.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said the uniform policy had been in place for some time but was due to be changed.
Shane's mother, Hayley, said the situation had been building up in recent weeks as weather improved.
"On Tuesday this week, Shane said to me: 'Mum, can I get a skirt?'," she said.
'Super hot'
The Daily Record first told how Shane explained that a group of boys at the school wanted to wear them because they were not being allowed to wear shorts.
"Every single year when the weather gets hot, the boys go to school in shorts," said Ms Richardson.
"All of a sudden this rule is being hammered into the school.
"The last two days when it has been super hot they have just sat in class and it is almost like sitting in a green house."
She said that, due to the level of complaints about the policy, a meeting had been scheduled for later this month but that was not soon enough.
"They will be suffering for the next two weeks," she said.
"This is Scotland, by the time that meeting comes it is going to be snowing.
"It is hot now and 16 June is another 10 days away."
'High standards'
A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway Council said the policy at Moffat Academy had been in place for "several years" and was set to be updated.
"Feedback from young people, parents and carers to the school has indicated that it is time to review the policy and make changes," he said.
"Whilst this engagement is ongoing, pupils have been reminded to adhere to the agreed policy which enables the school to maintain high standards and excellence before any changes are finalised.
"An update to the parent council following this engagement has already been scheduled for 16 June."