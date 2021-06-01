Up to 20 people cut off by Solway tide at Southerness
A rescue operation has taken place in the south of Scotland after up to 20 people were cut off by the tide.
Lifeboat crews were called out to help in the operation at Southerness in Dumfries and Galloway.
The RNLI said its boats from Kippford and Silloth were both called out to the incident at about 15:40.
It is understood a large group of people had become stranded after being cut off by the tides in the area which can be fast-moving.