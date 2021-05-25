Star of Caledonia Scotland-England landmark moves closer
- Published
Plans to build a landmark sculpture on the Scotland-England border have moved a step closer.
South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) has provided funding to work up a full business case for the Star of Caledonia project at Gretna.
It should help to unlock £7m of support from the Borderlands Growth Deal and Community Windpower.
The 40m (130ft) structure aims to attract 100,000 visitors a year and generate £4m for the economy.
SOSE has provided £103,000 towards design and site costs, legal work, project management and quantity surveyor costs.
Borderlands Growth Deal support of £1.5m is subject to the business case being agreed by next year.
A further £5.5m should come from Community Windpower after that.
The idea of some kind of public artwork at the border first surfaced nearly 20 years ago as part of plans for recovery from the foot-and-mouth crisis.
It led to the creation of the Gretna Landmark Trust (GLT) which selected the Star of Caledonia - a collaborative design between the late Charles Jencks and Cecil Balmond - as its preferred option.
Alasdair Houston, who chairs the GLT, said: "The Star of Caledonia is a project of international importance that will be invaluable in promoting regeneration and recovery in the wake of the pandemic by shining a light on Dumfries and Galloway.
"This SOSE funding is a tremendous boost that takes us another step forward in our quest to create a truly fitting landmark at the border between Scotland and England."
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, said it was delighted to provide support at a "vital stage" for the project.