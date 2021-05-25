Post-lockdown visitors urged to respect Dumfries and Galloway
Thousands of signs are to be put up across Dumfries and Galloway urging visitors to respect the region.
It comes ahead of an expected surge in post-lockdown tourism which has provoked concerns about dirty camping, littering and overnight parking.
The signs will be deployed at towns, villages, beaches and beauty spots.
It is part of a £100,000 Covid recovery investment by the local authority to improve visitor facilities across the region.
Council leader Elaine Murray said they wanted to encourage people to explore and enjoy south west Scotland but, at the same time, have consideration for the countryside and local communities.
"There have been 150 community conversations with local organisations and community leaders," she said.
"The message which came back to us was that signage was identified as the most important along with litter, parking and toilets.
"So we are deploying 2,000 signs with the help of local communities right across the region with themed messaging."
She said the main messages were to respect the area, not to leave litter and not to park overnight where it would inconvenience residents.
'Good time'
Ms Murray said that early indications were of high occupancy rates at accommodation providers across the area.
She said they wanted visitors to enjoy themselves but not to cause damage during their stay.
"When people come here we are asking them also to respect our region and to leave it as you found it," she said.
"Do have a good time but don't inconvenience the people who live here all the time and please leave our region tidy."