Memorial bid for Frederick Douglass' Hawick speech
A bid is being made to mark the 175th anniversary of an anti-slavery campaigner's visit to the Borders.
A plaque and mural could be put up in Hawick in honour of a speech Frederick Douglass made there in November 1846.
The group Borders Against Racism has applied to the town's common good fund to support the move.
If successful, it would also hold a series of talks and produce an educational pack for schoolchildren in the area.
Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey was born into slavery in Maryland in 1818 but escaped to become a prominent abolitionist.
He changed his name to Douglass, inspired by a character in Sir Walter Scott's The Lady of the Lake.
He visited Scotland twice as he campaigned against slavery, first arriving in Edinburgh in January 1846 and visiting venues across the country.
Later that year he made the visit to Hawick which it is now hoped will be recognised.
A National Library of Scotland website dedicated to his time in Scotland said he was barred from using one chapel in the Borders town but found another willing to host him.
"Fortunately there was one church which was not shut against the fearless advocates of freedom to the slave," reported the Kelso Chronicle.
"On the promoters of the meeting applying to the Rev Mr Rodgie, minister of the West end Chapel, he most cheerfully consented."
The church was reported to be "nearly filled" with people who heard Douglass speak for nearly two hours in a "calm, cool, dignified, and impressive manner".
He was cheered repeatedly "with an enthusiasm such as has rarely been witnessed here".
Borders Against Racism hope to hire an artist to produce a plaque and mural to honour "one of the most important speeches ever made in the town".
The bid for support is set to go to the Hawick Common Good Fund sub committee on 25 May.