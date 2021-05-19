Edinburgh man banned over Innerleithen fatal crash
A man who admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving following a crash in the Borders last year has been banned for 12 months.
A court was told a "momentary lapse of attention" from Keith Atkinson, 69, of Edinburgh, resulted in the accident on the A72 near Innerleithen on 1 March.
Annie Notman, 82, from Biggar, died a day after the four-vehicle crash.
Atkinson was banned at Selkirk Sheriff Court and also put on a home curfew between 19:00 and 07:00 for 10 months.
His lawyer Ross Dow, told the court that on the day of the crash his client had been early for an appointment and had decided to pull over into a lay-by.
He said he had been distracted by another vehicle pulling out and when he thought the road had been clear he had failed to check again for oncoming traffic which resulted in the crash.
Mr Dow said: "It was a momentary lapse of attention.
"He has shown genuine remorse and has said he has no intention of driving a vehicle again."
Mr Dow said background reports showed the retired carer was a low risk of reoffending having been driving for 52 years.
Sheriff Peter Paterson said he accepted the consequences had been devastating for Mrs Notman's family.
However, he had to weigh this up against the level of criminality involved which in this case was a momentary lapse of concentration.
'Tragic death'
Sheriff Paterson added: "This is the difficulty the court has.
"There are no other aggravating factors apart from the tragic death and the injury to others.
"Mr Atkinson has led a blameless life and for those reasons I am going to follow the recommendation in the criminal justice social work report and impose a community based disposal."
As a direct alternative to custody, he imposed the night time home curfew and driving ban.
Atkinson will need to sit an extended test if he wants to drive again.