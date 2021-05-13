Arrest after woman struck by car in Dumfries murder bid
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car near Dumfries town centre.
Police said they were treating the incident as attempted murder.
The 45-year-old woman was hit by the car on the Whitesands at about 20:15 on Wednesday and was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment.
A 26-year-old woman was also struck but was not seriously hurt. Police said a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
They have asked anyone with information to come forward.