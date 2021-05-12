Galashiels Academy: 'Silent majority' support school park plans
- Published
A council is set to take forward its preferred option for the site of a new secondary school despite a campaign against the move.
Opponents object to the use of part of Scott Park in Galashiels for the town's new £55m academy.
A report to Scottish Borders Council said it was confident the "silent majority" supported the proposal.
It is now being recommended to take forward the plans to formal consultation so they can proceed.
A website outlining a range of options for the town was visited more than 1,400 times.
'Vocal opposition'
In total, more than 70 comments were received against the council's preferred site.
It said that number was "relatively low" in terms of the overall number of visits to the online consultation.
"There is a small but passionate group in the community who have opposed the council's preferred option as set out in the community consultation," said a report to councillors.
"This group has been vocal in its opposition to the project.
"The council is confident however that there is widespread support amongst the school community and the wider silent majority for the project."
'Remain respectful'
It said there had been instances where people who supported the council's preferred option had been subject to "unnecessary and inappropriate personal criticism".
The report called for people to "remain respectful" of other views as the statutory consultation phase moved forward.
The council is now being recommended to take the plans forward to that stage.
It is also being advised to set up a working group with representation from the community to help with the future design of Scott Park.
If approved work could begin later this financial year on the school with completion hoped for by 2025.