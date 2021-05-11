Borders 20mph speed limit effectiveness to be assessed
- Published
Public views of the effectiveness of a 20mph speed limit trial taking place in more than 90 Borders towns and villages are set to be assessed.
The scheme was introduced in October in a bid to improve road safety and encourage walking and cycling.
Now a consultation process has been launched to see what people feel its impact has been.
Scottish Borders Council said it would help to decide which schemes should be retained or removed.
The 18-month trial started late last year.
A first report on its impact suggested there had been a "mixed response" from the public.
Now the local authority is looking to get more details on how people feel the various schemes are working.
Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, transport and travel, said: "The 20mph trial, which has been in place for the last seven months, was introduced to make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and wheel for every day journeys.
"With it having been in place for a significant amount of time during the coronavirus pandemic, we now want to get feedback from Borderers as to how effective it has been."
'Specific needs'
He urged as many people as possible to take part to help inform any permanent changes the council would make after the trial ended.
"These will be made purely on an individual basis, based on the specific needs of each community, the feedback we receive through the consultation and the impartial data collected across the length of the trial," he said.
Once the consultation has ended a report will go to councillors later this year on which schemes to keep or remove.