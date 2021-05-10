BBC News

Walker rescued after Devil's Beef Tub fall

image copyrightMOffat Mountain Rescue
image captionThe rescue team was called out to the spot near Moffat on Sunday afternoon

A walker has been rescued after falling near the Devil's Beef Tub, north of Moffat.

The incident happened at about 15:30 on Sunday when police called out Moffat Mountain Rescue for assistance.

They were able to use mobile phone technology to get a position for the casualty who had suffered a broken ankle.

The rescue team carried the walker off the hillside on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The casualty was then taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment.

The Devil's Beef Tub, a popular area with walkers, owes its name to its historical use as a site to hide stolen cattle.

