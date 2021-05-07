Scottish election 2021: Power cut plunges Dumfries count into darkness
- Published
The election count in Dumfries was plunged into darkness for a time by a power cut in the town centre.
A number of properties were affected and nearby traffic lights were also knocked out.
The vote count at the DG1 centre was suspended shortly after 14:00 but supplies were back up and running by about 15:00.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said Scottish Power had acted "as quickly as possible" to let the count resume.
Applause as the lights come back on at the #SP21 count in Dumfries following a power outage.#BBCElections— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) May 7, 2021
Follow live results updates and analysis
➡️ https://t.co/0G19ywXdFB pic.twitter.com/xnm8B04kFz
A statement said its primary concern had been the "safety and security" of the count process and its personnel.
SP Energy Networks said about 500 properties - including the count centre - had been affected by an underground cable fault.
"Our engineers attended immediately and worked to restore the power as quickly as possible, with most customers back on within 30 minutes and all customers within less than an hour," a spokesperson said.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone affected for their patience."
SIGN UP FOR SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage