Man jailed over Dumfries couple's 'terrifying' robbery
- Published
An armed robber who took part in a violent raid on an elderly couple in their own home has been jailed for five years and four months.
Liam Scott, 26, and his accomplices attacked and tied up their victims and ransacked their Dumfries bungalow in August 2019.
They escaped with jewellery worth more than £50,000 and about £14,000 in cash.
A judge told Scott the raid had been a "terrifying invasion" and the violence used on the couple was "serious".
Lady Scott said his victims - Terrence "Ted" McKie, 79, and his 78-year-old wife Astrid - remained badly affected by the crime committed on 18 August 2019.
Demanded money
At the High Court in Edinburgh, she told Scott that he would have faced a sentence of eight years imprisonment, but it would be reduced following his early plea.
Scott had earlier admitted that while acting with others he seized hold of Mr McKie and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a baton and demanded money.
He also admitted grabbing Mrs McKie, pushing her against a wall, demanding money, removing rings from her fingers and binding her legs and arms as well as robbing the couple.
Following the attack, Mr McKie was taken to hospital and found to have four fractured ribs and other injuries.
The court heard that after the offence police conducted numerous inquiries, including public appeals, but no suspects were initially identified.
'Deeply ashamed'
Advocate depute Angela Gray said an ex-partner of Scott had come forward with information in February 2020 that he had told her he was responsible for the robbery along with two others.
He was subsequently arrested in September last year while at Stranraer police station in relation to another matter.
Defence counsel John Scullion QC said Scott's plea had prevented two elderly and vulnerable witnesses having to give evidence on a distressing matter.
Mr Scullion said: "It is clear from his record he has never previously offended at such a serious level."
"He informed me he is deeply ashamed of his involvement in the offence and his behaviour towards the victims," he told the court.
Mr Scullion said Scott had a history of drug misuse and in the months before the robbery was unemployed and struggling financially.