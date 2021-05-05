Dumfries pavilion targeted as Robert the Bruce centre looks set to be sold
A derelict pavilion which had been earmarked for the development of a Robert the Bruce Visitor Centre looks set to be sold on the open market.
It comes after the trust behind the project failed to secure funding for its plans for the Dumfries building.
Dumfries and Galloway Council has consulted with a range of other groups about the Kingholm Park site.
However, none of them have come up with proposals meaning the site is poised to go up for sale.
Plans to redevelop the building - which has been unused for more than a decade - emerged in 2019.
The council ruled the property was surplus to requirements and agreed its transfer to the Medieval Bruce Heritage Trust for the nominal sum of £1.
However, it failed to get the financial backing it needed for the £400,000 project and subsequently withdrew from the purchase.
Since then the local authority has contacted a number of other organisations in a bid to identify other community uses for the site which has been a target for vandals.
No other plans have so far emerged and it now looks set to be put up for sale.
The estimated market value of the property two years ago was about £40,000.