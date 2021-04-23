Covid in Scotland: Sanquhar and Kelloholm extra testing offered
Extra testing has been put in place in response to a Covid case increase in a south of Scotland community.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has urged anyone living in the Sanquhar or Kelloholm areas who experiences symptoms to get tested.
S1 and S2 pupils at Sanquhar Academy have also been told to stay at home due to the rise in cases.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said pupils were expected to be able to return to class on Monday.
The health board said that additional testing capacity was being introduced due to an "increased number" of cases in Upper Nithsdale.
'Stick to rules'
A mobile unit will be at the Mill Hill Centre in Kelloholm on Friday and then from Monday until Wednesday.
Recent figures have seen Dumfries and Galloway among the council areas with the lowest prevalence rate of Covid cases.
Scottish government figures on Thursday showed three new cases in the past 24 hours.
However, the region's health board has urged people to keep "sticking to the rules" despite the low infection rates and high vaccination levels.