Covid in Scotland: Rules plea despite 'tremendous' vaccine progress
- Published
Health boards with some of Scotland's lowest Covid prevalence rates have urged the public to keep "sticking to the rules".
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the progress of its vaccine programme had been "tremendous".
As of 21 April, nearly 40% of its adult population had received a second vaccination.
However, both it and NHS Borders said it was important to follow all rules - even if you had received both jabs.
"We've seen a fantastic reduction in Covid-19 cases in the region, and vaccination undoubtedly offers the best prospect of a return towards something more like normality - and we're seeing an easing of restrictions," said Dumfries and Galloway's interim director of public health Valerie White.
"However, we're going to be living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, and for the short-term at least we all need to continue sticking to the rules."
The latest figures showed that 46,603 people had received second dose vaccinations - 38.2% of the region's adult population.
The health board also said fewer than five new cases of Covid had been identified in the region in the seven days up to 18 April.
It means the region has one of the lowest prevalence rates in mainland Scotland.
Neighbouring NHS Borders, which has similar rates, has also issued a plea to the public to keep following the rules.
Director of public health, Dr Tim Patterson said: "Further easing of restrictions is really positive news, and has been made possible by people continuing to follow the rules which helps keep the rate of infection down and incidence of the virus low.
"To help us keep on the right path, please remain patient. Stick with the rules and continue protecting each other and our local health and social care services.
"Following the FACTS advice is really important, even if you have received one or both doses of the Covid vaccination."