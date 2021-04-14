Puppy rescued after 300ft fall down Grey Mares Tail waterfall near Moffat
- Published
A Springer Spaniel puppy was saved by mountain rescuers after falling 300ft down a waterfall.
Fifteen-month-old Louis slipped his lead while being walked on the main path above the Grey Mares Tail near Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway.
The puppy then fell down the steep slope before landing on a small ledge, with another 300ft drop below it.
Two Moffat Mountain Rescue teams found the frightened dog after about 45 minutes of searching.
A rescuer was lowered down and managed to calm the puppy before coaxing it into a rucksack.
The team then used a pulley system to bring both the rescuer and the dog up to safety.
Louis was not injured and was able to walk off the hill to be reunited with his owners five hours after the fall at about 16:30.