Woman, 44, killed in bike and van crash on rural road
A 44-year-old woman has died in a collision between a bike and a van on a rural road in Dumfries and Galloway.
The crash happened near Mainsriddle, on the coastal route between Dumfries and Dalbeattie, at about 13:05 on Sunday.
Police said the collision involving a cyclist was at Southwick bridge.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed."
