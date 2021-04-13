Council advised to accept Kendoon to Tongland power lines upgrade
A council is being advised not to oppose plans to replace 27 miles (43km) of overhead power lines despite a campaign to have them put underground.
Opponents want the Kendoon to Tongland cables to be buried to reduce their environmental and tourism impact.
However, Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) said this would add more than £90m to the cost of the upgrade.
Dumfries and Galloway Council planning officers have advised the authority not to object to the scheme.
In a 35-page report on the project, they concluded it would have "limited significant landscape, visual and cumulative effects" which were insufficient to justify opposition.
The final decision will lie with the Scottish government.
The network was originally constructed in the 1930s and is considered to be at the end of its life.
The lines connect five hydro-electric powers stations that serve Dumfries and Galloway and Ayrshire with electricity.
SPEN said putting the replacement lines underground was technically possible, but would be too expensive.
Steel electricity towers to be used in the upgrade would range in height from about 23m (75ft) to 39m (128ft).
Although council officers have recommended no objection, they have added a string of proposed conditions.