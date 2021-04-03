Boy, 2, dies after being hit by car in Dumfries
A two-year-old boy has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Dumfries.
The child was struck by a Honda Civic, driven 54-year-old man, in Charnwood Place at around 18:50 on Friday.
He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Police Scotland is appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage overlooking the Charnwood Place area to contact them.
Sgt Bob McNay, said: "Our thoughts are with the child's family at this time following their tragic loss.
"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward."
