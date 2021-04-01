Missing Kirkcudbright woman's family informed of body find
The family of a missing woman from Kirkcudbright has been informed after a body was found near the town.
Police Scotland said the discovery had been made on the shoreline near Balmae at about 14:30 on Wednesday.
They added that formal identification had yet to take place but relatives of Joyce Strickland had been notified.
The 72-year-old was reported missing from her home in Kirkcudbright on 12 March, prompting a large search operation in the area.
