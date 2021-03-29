Newtown St Boswells auction mart plan wins support
A multi-million pound redevelopment of a historic Borders auction mart has been backed by councillors.
The proposals by the H&H group could create a "new town centre" for Newtown St Boswells.
The "agricultural centre of excellence" would see the auction mart upgraded along with retail, leisure and residential developments.
Scottish Borders Council's planning committee agreed to give permission in principle to the scheme.
The proposals for the site emerged more than two years ago.
H&H said they offered "a great opportunity" for other rural businesses and the town itself.
The auction mart in Newtown St Boswells dates back to 1871 and councillors were told the proposals would be the "single biggest investment" in the site since that time.
The key elements highlighted in a report to councillors were:
- A major overhaul of the auction mart
- The creation of a "new central spine road" via a new roundabout on the A68
- A new town centre space being created
- Potential for a total of 150 new homes
- A rural retail/business hub together with an educational campus
The scheme was described as an "incredibly exciting plan" at the local authority's planning committee.
It agreed to approve permission in principle for the scheme with more detailed proposals to be brought back at a later date.