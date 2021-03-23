Man, 86, dies following two-car crash near Dumfries
- Published
An 86-year-old man has died following a two-car crash near Dumfries.
He was driving a white Honda Jazz that was involved in the collision on the B725 road to Glencaple at about 12:00 on Monday.
Police said the pensioner had been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he later died.
A 21-year-old woman who was driving the other car involved - a Vauxhall Corsa - remains in hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for eight-and-a-half hours to allow for investigations.
Sgt Billy Broatch said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this incident.
"We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to establish the exact circumstances."
He said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage which could help with inquiries.