Borders 20mph speed limit switch impact 'encouraging'
Early road traffic data from a trial 20mph speed limit across more than 90 Borders towns and villages has been described as "really encouraging".
It started in October last year with the aim of improving road safety and encouraging walking and cycling.
A map of the region has now been published showing the impact on speeds at survey locations.
Scottish Borders Council's Gordon Edgar said results had been good with many areas seeing average speeds fall.
The 18-month trial started late last year.
A first report on its impact suggested there had been a "mixed response" from the public.
Public consultation is expected later this year.
The interactive map highlighting the initial data shows a drop in average speeds across many of the locations monitored.
It also gives information about the frequency and severity of pedestrian and cycling accidents.
Mr Edgar, SBC's executive member for infrastructure, transport and travel, welcomed the publication of the interactive map.
'Completely independent'
"I am really pleased to be able to share this initial road traffic data for the first time, giving the public an opportunity to view the overall impact the reduced speed limit has had ahead of the public consultation in May," he said.
"We are working continuously with Police Scotland to raise awareness of this trial and determine whether any further measures should be put in place.
"By working with Edinburgh Napier University on this project, we are able to get a completely independent evaluation of the trial's effectiveness, which will be used as a basis to inform any future decisions we take to promote more walking and cycling in our communities."