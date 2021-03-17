Tour of Britain reveals Scottish stage details
- Published
Details of the Scottish stages of the Tour of Britain cycling race later this year have been revealed.
The concluding two days of the event will be held north of the border on 11 and 12 September.
The penultimate stage will set off from Hawick in the Scottish Borders before a first ever finish in Edinburgh for the race.
Riders will then head from Stonehaven to Aberdeen on the following day to bring the event to a close.
The Tour of Britain was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.
It has gained a growing reputation and has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport in previous editions.
The Aberdeen finish will be the first time the race has concluded in Scotland since 2007.
The stage start in Hawick will be the first time it has hosted the event and Edinburgh will also have its first ever stage finish.
VisitScotland's Paul Bush said the Tour of Britain was a "key part" of its portfolio of sporting events.
He said the two stages were a chance to showcase the "wonderful regions of Scotland" as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic began.
Craig Burn, chief executive of Scottish Cycling, said it was "thrilled" to see the race return.
"Major events are a brilliant way of inspiring more people to ride bikes in Scotland, therefore securing and staging elite racing is fundamental to achieving our ambition of developing a nation of cyclists," he said.
"They are also a great way of inspiring the next generation of young riders, bringing together cycling clubs, schools and communities together to watch the best cyclists in the world race on Scottish roads."
Scottish Borders Council's Mark Rowley said it was the eighth time the region had hosted a start or finish in the past 12 years.
"The Scottish Borders is Scotland's leading cycling destination, with some of the world's finest mountain biking tracks and a network of fantastic on-road cycling routes," he said.
"I am therefore delighted that we've been able to work with the Tour of Britain team to bring the race back to the region again to showcase just what we have to offer."