Divers join harbour area search for missing Kirkcudbright woman
- Published
Police divers have been assisting the search around Kirkcudbright harbour for a woman reported missing in the town.
Joyce Kirkland, 72, was last seen at about 22:00 on Friday at a house in the town's Rankine Place.
She was reported missing early on Saturday morning prompting searches involving the police and coastguard teams.
Police said Ms Kirkland's family was being kept "fully informed" of their inquiries.
Ch Insp Bryan Lee said: "We believe Joyce left the address on foot and could have walked to the harbour area."
He urged anyone who may have seen Joyce out walking, or who may have seen her since, to get in touch.
"I'd urge anyone with private CCTV covering the route Joyce may have taken, to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible," he added.
Ms Kirkland has been described as being about 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with grey shoulder-length hair.
It is thought she was wearing a black puffa jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms.