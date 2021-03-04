Dumfries and Galloway Council agrees tax freeze
Dumfries and Galloway Council has agreed to freeze council tax levels for the next financial year.
Both the ruling Labour-SNP coalition and opposition Conservatives had proposed spending plans which left levels unchanged.
The local authority agreed the administration's proposals on the basis that it will allow an extra £2.3m to be drawn in from the Scottish government.
Neighbouring Scottish Borders Council has already agreed a freeze.
The ruling group said its spending plans would protect jobs and services, while targeting investment to create employment, tackle climate change, repair roads and lay the foundation for the region's Covid recovery.
The opposition insisted its financial proposals would also deliver on all those points but go further in meeting the needs of the local population.