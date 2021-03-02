Dog attacks on pregnant sheep 'alarmingly high'
- Published
An "alarmingly high" number of incidents of dogs attacking pregnant sheep have been reported across the south west of Scotland.
Police said a number of animals had to be put down or had lost their unborn lambs as a result.
They are investigating a string incidents which have taken place throughout Dumfries and Galloway.
They said any disturbance at this "sensitive time of year" could result in a miscarriage for a sheep.
Dog walkers have been urged to avoid farmland occupied by sheep in a bid to minimise any contact.
They have also been asked to stick to marked and well-used paths and to use leads where there is any risk of coming into contact with livestock.
Police Scotland said issues had been reported right across the region throughout February.
The results of the suspected dog attacks included:
- Four dead sheep found in a field in the Caerlaverock area
- Five sheep requiring vet treatment in the Waterbeck/Middlebie area
- A sheep injured and a number of others distressed near Hallheaths close to Lockerbie
- Another sheep found dead in a field at Springholm
"It is clearly lambing season and dog owners need to be careful," said a police spokesman.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents has been asked to come forward.