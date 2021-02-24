BBC News

Scottish Borders Council set to agree tax freeze

image copyrightIan S
image captionCouncillors in the Borders are being asked to agree a tax freeze

Scottish Borders Council is set to agree a council tax freeze as part of its plans for the financial year ahead.

Last year the Conservative-Independent administration agreed a 4.8% increase in its charges.

However, it is being advised to accept extra funding of nearly £2m from the Scottish government in order to keep them unchanged for 2021/22.

It would see the council tax bill for a band D property in the region frozen at £1,253.91.

Mark Rowley, executive member for economic regeneration and finance, said the proposed freeze would provide "some stability" for households across the Borders.

He said that due to the funding from the Scottish government it meant that leaving council tax unchanged would not affect the money available for services.

However, the local authority has taken the decision to delay its budget setting process which would normally take place alongside the tax move.

It will be set on 19 March in order to follow a finalised financial settlement from the Scottish government.

