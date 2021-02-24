Newcastleton hit by flooding after heavy downpours
Up to 50 properties have been flooded and two residents rescued after a Scottish Borders village was deluged by heavy rain.
Problems were first reported in Newcastleton at about 20:00 on Tuesday as the Liddel Water overflowed.
Two minor roads nearby have also been affected by flooding meaning the A7 is the only route into the village.
Newcastleton was hit almost exactly a year ago with similar problems during Storm Dennis.
Dozens of homes were inundated with water prompting a major clean-up operation in the area in February 2020.
In the latest incident, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out at about 20:20 on Tuesday to reports of flooding on Union Street in the village.
Two water rescue units were sent to the scene and two people had to be "taken to a place of safety".
Crews left the scene at about 01:30.
The action came while a Met Office amber warning for heavy rain was in place across much of southern Scotland.