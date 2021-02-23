Landscape impact concern over Faw Side wind farm plans
- Published
A council is being advised to oppose plans for a 45-turbine wind farm straddling the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
The plans by Community Windpower would see about 200 people employed during construction, with the scheme projected to provide energy for 325,000 homes.
A final decision on the Faw Side plan near Langholm will lie with the Scottish government.
However, Scottish Borders Council looks set to lodge an objection.
A report said the landscape impact would be unacceptable and the aviation lighting required "incongruous and visible over considerable distance".
Of the 45 turbines being proposed,13 are in the Borders with the remainder in Dumfries and Galloway.
'Largely untouched'
Planning officials in the Borders said the council "remained positive" about the principle of wind energy development but concerns over the project outweighed its benefits.
"The height of the proposed turbines would be the tallest wind turbines within the Scottish Borders and some of the tallest onshore turbines anywhere in Scotland," said their report.
"The development is located within part of the Southern Uplands which has been largely untouched by wind energy development."
They have advised the council to oppose the development when it meets on 1 March.
Dumfries and Galloway Council has yet to finalise its stance on the project.