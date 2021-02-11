Hawick man Ewan Peddie jailed over 'very serious' abuse of young boys
A high risk sex predator who targeted vulnerable children to abuse has been jailed for 10 years.
A judge was told that Ewan Peddie, 44, continued to maintain his innocence despite being convicted of offences against two young boys.
Lord Beckett told him his crimes were "very serious examples of the abuse of young and vulnerable children".
Peddie was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
The judge said he had groomed one victim and taken advantage of the illness of the mother of another child.
Peddie, formerly of Hawick, was found guilty of the offences following a two-day trial at the court last year.
Told police
One victim, now aged 22, told the court that Peddie preyed on him when he was aged "around five or six" at a house in Hawick.
He said: "He said if I told anybody he would kill me."
He later spoke to detectives and told the court: "I don't think I would have been able to forgive myself if I hadn't spoken to the police."
The court heard that in 2013 Peddie raped a boy then aged 10 at an address in the Borders.
His mother said that the boy had "a severe learning disability".
Peddie's counsel, Victoria Dow, told the court: "He maintains the position he had at trial, which is one of denial."
She said he had suffered "a very poor upbringing".
The defence counsel said that he did have previous convictions but the matters currently before the court were his first "contact" sexual offences.
Previous convictions
Peddie's criminal record includes convictions for assault, possessing indecent images of children and breaching a court-imposed sexual offences prevention order.
Lord Beckett told Peddie that he recognised that he had not been convicted in the High Court before and that the offences he was dealing with occurred some years ago.
The judge ordered that the sex offender should be kept under supervision for a further seven year period on his release from prison as a public protection measure.
He told him that if he failed to comply with licence conditions during that time he could be returned to prison.